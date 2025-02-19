A Wigan motorist who tried to give police the slip after he was spotted driving while banned has had another two years added onto his disqualification.

Marc Court, 29, of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, had already appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Transit van along Elder Green Close, Leigh, on January 4 when disqualified from the road.

He also admitted to failing to stop for a police officer.

Returning to the same court for sentencing.

Court was further banned for 24 months, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 in court costs.