New sentencing date for Wigan £24k off-licence swindler
A new sentencing date has been set for woman who fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.
Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had previously admitted to fraud by false representation.
The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.
She also admits to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.
Peleniuviene had been due to be sentenced earlier this month but due to overcrowded schedules at Bolton Crown Court, she will now discover her fate on October 2.