Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new sentencing date has been set for woman who fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had previously admitted to fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also admits to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.

Peleniuviene had been due to be sentenced earlier this month but due to overcrowded schedules at Bolton Crown Court, she will now discover her fate on October 2.