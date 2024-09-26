New sentencing date for Wigan £24k off-licence swindler

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
A new sentencing date has been set for woman who fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had previously admitted to fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.

She also admits to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.

Peleniuviene had been due to be sentenced earlier this month but due to overcrowded schedules at Bolton Crown Court, she will now discover her fate on October 2.