A Wigan 35-year-old who committed eight thefts, one burglary and two assaults will learn his fate in the new year.

Matthew Roscoe, 35, of Thorburn Road, Pemberton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to stealing mainly washing and laundry products from Gee-Tee's, Home Bargains and Dave's Off-Licence, shoplifting cheese and drinks in two trips to Heron Foods, taking three steaks from Kitt Green Spar and breaking into Farm Foods to snatch more washing products.

All the acquisitive offences took place between early June and mid-September.

Roscoe further admitted to the common assault of a woman on September 15 and assaulting a man by beating on June 20, plus failing to surrender to bail on September 25.

He will be sentenced on January 7.