No further ban for Wigan motorist who drove while disqualified
A Wigan woman caught flouting a driving ban has been spared a further disqualification.
Amanda Baker, 39, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of an Audi A3 on Walmersley Road, Bury on March 27 when barred from the road.
She was given a two-year conditional discharge, had six penalty points put on her licence and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £111.