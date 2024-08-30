No immediate jail term for Wigan man who hurled racist abuse
A Wigan 43-year-old who hurled racist abuse in Manchester has avoided an immediate prison term.
Mark Thorpe, of Leader Street in Scholes, stood before city justices to plead guilty to the racially or religiously aggravated harassment or abuse of Mohammed Nazir at Victoria railway station on June 23 last year.
He was given a two-month jail sentence which was suspended for 12 months.
Thorpe was also ordered to pay his victim £50 in compensation.