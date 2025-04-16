Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trial of a Wigan 30-year-old who denies throttling a woman and sending an obscene message has been postponed.

Thomas Rostron, of Alders Green Road, Hindley Green, is charged with intentionally strangling a named woman on September 3 last year, assaulting the same woman by beating on that day and to sending offensive or indecent or menacing message via electronic communications on November 3.

He had previously entered not guilty pleas and a trial was due to take place this month, but it has now been delayed until September 16, although a case management hearing will be held before then on June 18.