Pair accused of running Wigan cannabis farm
Two people have been accused of running a cannabis farm in Wigan.
Elidjan Ruda, 26, and Andrea Ballolli, 21, both of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices charged with the cultivation of cannabis and abstraction of electricity on September 3.
They were remanded into custody until they are sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on October 9.