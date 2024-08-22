Pair punished for breaching Leigh home closure order
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two people have been fined after going to a house which was subject to a closure order.
Manchester Magistrates' Court issued a closure order for the property on Cecil Street, Leigh, on May 23.
But Elizabeth Hilton, 39, and Kieran Taulty, 47, who live at other addresses on Cecil Street, pleaded guilty to contravening the order after they were seen at the property on August 14.
Wigan magistrates ordered them both to pay £40 fines and £85 prosecution costs.
Taulty must also pay a £16 surcharge.