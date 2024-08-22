Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been fined after going to a house which was subject to a closure order.

Manchester Magistrates' Court issued a closure order for the property on Cecil Street, Leigh, on May 23.

But Elizabeth Hilton, 39, and Kieran Taulty, 47, who live at other addresses on Cecil Street, pleaded guilty to contravening the order after they were seen at the property on August 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan magistrates ordered them both to pay £40 fines and £85 prosecution costs.

Taulty must also pay a £16 surcharge.