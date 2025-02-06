Sentencing of a Wigan borough 67-year-old who admitted to making and distributing vile films of child abuse has been delayed for three months.

Ernest Holme, of Cross Street in Atherton, had previously stood before local justices to plead guilty to creating indecent images of youngsters which fall into all three categories of seriousness: 272 category A pictures (the most serious), 128 category B images and 150 which fall into category C.

He also admitted to possessing a banned image of a child and one deemed "extreme pornography" involving injury to genitalia.

Holme had been due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on February 5 but the hearing has now been put back to May 14. He remains on conditional bail.