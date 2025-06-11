A convicted Wigan sex offender is back behind bars within days of release for flouting court orders.

Martin Corner, 44, of Orrell Road, Orrell, has been given another 20 weeks in custody because no sooner was he out of prison for sex crimes than he was found in possession of a dark web browser in contravention of a sexual harm prevention order imposed by a Bolton Crown Court judge in April last year.

He also failed to comply with notification requirements and sign on the sex offenders' register within three days of his coming out of jail.

The court told Corner that he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders" and sent him back to prison.

He is also required to pay a £154 victim services surcharge.