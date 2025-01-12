Police hunt serial Wigan offender after court no-show
Matthew Roscoe, 35, of Thorburn Road, Pemberton, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to stealing mainly washing and laundry products from Gee-Tee's, Home Bargains and Dave's Off-Licence, shoplifting cheese and drinks in two trips to Heron Foods, taking three steaks from Kitt Green Spar and breaking into Farm Foods to snatch more washing products.
All the acquisitive offences took place between early June and mid-September last year.
Roscoe further admitted to the common assault of a woman on September 15 and assaulting a man by beating on June 20, plus failing to surrender to bail on September 25.
He was supposed to be returning to court for sentencing this month but failed to turn up at the allotted hour and so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.