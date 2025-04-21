Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warrant for the arrest of a Wigan man accused of breaching a closure order has been issued by magistrates.

Mark Falla, 45, of Logwood Place, Newtown, had been due to appear at Wigan's law courts to answer a charge of going to 2 Linney Square in Scholes on February 18 when the address was the subject of a court order preventing visitors due to its being a magnet for criminal and antisocial activity.

But he failed to attend so police were tasked by the bench with bringing him to court under arrest.