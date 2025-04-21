Police hunt Wigan closure order breach suspect

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A warrant for the arrest of a Wigan man accused of breaching a closure order has been issued by magistrates.

Mark Falla, 45, of Logwood Place, Newtown, had been due to appear at Wigan's law courts to answer a charge of going to 2 Linney Square in Scholes on February 18 when the address was the subject of a court order preventing visitors due to its being a magnet for criminal and antisocial activity.

But he failed to attend so police were tasked by the bench with bringing him to court under arrest.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice