The courts have jailed a man whom police pulled over for suspected drink-driver in Wigan and found out that he was banned from the road too.

Oliver Crozier, 35, of Laxey Crescent, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving an Audi A6 along Kirkless Street, Scholes, on November 25 while disqualified, for doing so without insurance and a licence and to giving a reading of 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35.

The bench gave him a 16-week custodial term and further banned him from driving for 40 months.

Crozier must also pay a £154 surcharge and £85 in costs.