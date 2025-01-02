Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan biker has been jailed after driving at lethal speeds while high on drugs.

Liam Dunn, 28, of Comet Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to riding a Madness motorcycle dangerously on Billinge Road without insurance or a licence on June 8 and that he did so while under the influence of cannabis and amphetamine.

He was given a 12-week custodial sentence and banned from the road for a year and nine months.