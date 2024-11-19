Prison for Wigan man who twice ransacked a woman's home
Ryan Bascombe, 32, of Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to two counts of criminal damage at another home on the same street on both October 13 and 16 during which "multiple items" were broken including a television and mobile phone.
He also confessed to assaulting the female occupant by beating on the first occasion and breaking into the address on the second.
Bascombe also pleaded guilty to stealing a craft knife and a bank card from a car in Wigan on September 1 and then fraudulently using the latter to buy £38 worth of goods.
Attending Bolton Crown Court, he was sentenced to 10 months behind bars and must also pay a victim services surcharge.