Prison for Wigan man who twice ransacked a woman's home

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man who trashed a woman's house and attacked her - then breaking in again three days later to smash up more of her possessions has been jailed.

Ryan Bascombe, 32, of Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to two counts of criminal damage at another home on the same street on both October 13 and 16 during which "multiple items" were broken including a television and mobile phone.

He also confessed to assaulting the female occupant by beating on the first occasion and breaking into the address on the second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bascombe also pleaded guilty to stealing a craft knife and a bank card from a car in Wigan on September 1 and then fraudulently using the latter to buy £38 worth of goods.

Attending Bolton Crown Court, he was sentenced to 10 months behind bars and must also pay a victim services surcharge.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice