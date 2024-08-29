Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leigh man barred from a retail park has been put behind bars for breaching the ban, shoplifting and assault.

Philip Atkinson, 45, of Oxford Street, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit attacking a named male causing actual bodily harm on August 8, to stealing £43 worth of items from B&M Bargains the same day and having stolen £180 worth of items from B&Q two days earlier.

He also pleaded guilty to flouting a criminal behaviour order by attending the Parsonage retail park from which he was banned on August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was jailed for a total of 16 weeks and ordered to pay compensation to the assault victim and two shops a total of £32.92.

The bench told him he was being locked up because he was a "persistent offender" for similar crimes.