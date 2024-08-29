Prison sentence imposed on Leigh thief and attacker

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
A Leigh man barred from a retail park has been put behind bars for breaching the ban, shoplifting and assault.

Philip Atkinson, 45, of Oxford Street, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit attacking a named male causing actual bodily harm on August 8, to stealing £43 worth of items from B&M Bargains the same day and having stolen £180 worth of items from B&Q two days earlier.

He also pleaded guilty to flouting a criminal behaviour order by attending the Parsonage retail park from which he was banned on August 17.

He was jailed for a total of 16 weeks and ordered to pay compensation to the assault victim and two shops a total of £32.92.

The bench told him he was being locked up because he was a "persistent offender" for similar crimes.