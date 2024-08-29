Prison sentence imposed on Leigh thief and attacker
Philip Atkinson, 45, of Oxford Street, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit attacking a named male causing actual bodily harm on August 8, to stealing £43 worth of items from B&M Bargains the same day and having stolen £180 worth of items from B&Q two days earlier.
He also pleaded guilty to flouting a criminal behaviour order by attending the Parsonage retail park from which he was banned on August 17.
He was jailed for a total of 16 weeks and ordered to pay compensation to the assault victim and two shops a total of £32.92.
The bench told him he was being locked up because he was a "persistent offender" for similar crimes.