Prolific shoplifter admits to stealing from Wigan stores 23 times
Jake Beamish, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to taking a television worth £219 from Asda on March 4; multiple boxes of razors, worth £100, from Farmfoods on March 20; nine jars of coffee, worth £74.53, from One Stop on April 22; laundry products and a jar of coffee, worth £14.05, from One Stop on May 3; and a combi-drill worth £185 from B&Q on May 12.
He also admitted 18 more counts of theft from shops following incidents during May and June, which included stealing bedding worth £65 from Next and an angle grinder worth £130 from B&Q.
He was remanded into custody by Wigan justices until a sentencing hearing on July 8 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.