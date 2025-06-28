A shoplifter will be sentenced next month after admitting he stole from a number of Wigan stores more than 20 times.

Jake Beamish, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to taking a television worth £219 from Asda on March 4; multiple boxes of razors, worth £100, from Farmfoods on March 20; nine jars of coffee, worth £74.53, from One Stop on April 22; laundry products and a jar of coffee, worth £14.05, from One Stop on May 3; and a combi-drill worth £185 from B&Q on May 12.

He also admitted 18 more counts of theft from shops following incidents during May and June, which included stealing bedding worth £65 from Next and an angle grinder worth £130 from B&Q.

He was remanded into custody by Wigan justices until a sentencing hearing on July 8 at Bolton Magistrates' Court.