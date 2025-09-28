Prolific Wigan crook admits to 22 crimes

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2025, 13:00 BST
A man from Wigan has finally admitted to committing a whole raft of crimes.

Daniel Roe, of no fixed address, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.

The 30-year-old denied four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving.

But before his trial could begin, Roe changed all his pleas to guilty.

He was remanded into custody until a case management hearing on October 1.

