Prolific Wigan crook admits to 22 crimes
Daniel Roe, of no fixed address, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.
The 30-year-old denied four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving.
But before his trial could begin, Roe changed all his pleas to guilty.
He was remanded into custody until a case management hearing on October 1.