Charges of rape and violence have been brought against a Wigan man.

Craig Burrows, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, appeared before borough justices facing two counts of rape against a woman between January 6 and 14 this year.

He is also accused of controlling and coercive behaviour, criminal damage by smashing windows, intentional strangulation and actual bodily harm.

All these offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7 last year and January 23. No pleas have yet been entered.

Parr was remanded into custody until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 3.