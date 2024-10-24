Rape and violence charges brought against Wigan 25-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 25-year-old will appear before a judge next month accused of rape, sexual assault and violence.

Ryan Bretherton, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, stood before borough magistrates to face a total of four charges: the rape of a woman on April 15 last year; the sexual assault of a woman a fortnight later, the intentional strangulation of a named woman between October 31 and November 21 2022 and the assault by beating of the same woman on April 29 2023.

He was granted unconditional bail until his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on November 20.

Bretherton has yet to enter any pleas to the charges against him.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice