A Wigan 25-year-old will appear before a judge next month accused of rape, sexual assault and violence.

Ryan Bretherton, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, stood before borough magistrates to face a total of four charges: the rape of a woman on April 15 last year; the sexual assault of a woman a fortnight later, the intentional strangulation of a named woman between October 31 and November 21 2022 and the assault by beating of the same woman on April 29 2023.

He was granted unconditional bail until his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on November 20.

Bretherton has yet to enter any pleas to the charges against him.