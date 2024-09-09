Remanded in custody: Wigan man accused of violence and stalking

A man has been charged with assault, stalking and breaching a restraining order four times.

Neil Roberts, 43, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, is accused of stalking a woman between August 16 and September 2, which allegedly involved making numerous phone calls and sending text messages with abuse and threats, going to her home unannounced and entering without invitation.

He is charged with assaulting the same woman, causing actual bodily harm, on September 1.

Roberts also faces four counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by magistrates in September 2023.

Neil Roberts has been remanded in custody until he appears before a judge next month

It is alleged he contacted the woman three times, which he was forbidden to do, and went to an address from which he was banned.

Roberts has not yet entered any pleas and Wigan justices sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing there on October 7.

