Restraining order for Leigh woman's attacker

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2025, 15:45 BST

A Leigh 30-year-old attacked a woman, broke a window and smashed the wing mirrors on her car, a court heard.

Adam Ball, of Derwent Street appeared before Wigan justices to admit to the assault by beating of a named female and two counts of criminal damage on September 27 last year.

He was given a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with her until June next year.

