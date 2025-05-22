Restraining order for Leigh woman's attacker
A Leigh 30-year-old attacked a woman, broke a window and smashed the wing mirrors on her car, a court heard.
Adam Ball, of Derwent Street appeared before Wigan justices to admit to the assault by beating of a named female and two counts of criminal damage on September 27 last year.
He was given a 24-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with her until June next year.