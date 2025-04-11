Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 27-year-old Wigan motorist who admitted knife and drug possession and twice driving while banned has been given a suspended sentence, received community punishments and been further barred from the road for four years.

Borough magistrates heard that Jay Cooke, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, was caught at the wheel of a BMW on Loire Drive, Wigan, on March 3 and Bolton Road, Ashton, on March 6 when he was disqualified from doing so.

He pleaded guilty to these charges and also ones of having no insurance on either occasion, possessing a blade on the second occasion and then being found with a class A substance at Wigan Infirmary on March 7.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was disqualified from driving for another 48 months, must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Cooke was also given a 20-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for two years.