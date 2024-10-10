Road ban for Wigan woman who drove after snorting coke

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
A woman has been banned from the road after being caught driving while high on cocaine.

Emma Carrington, of Butler Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to admit being at the wheel of a Volvo on Sullivan Way, Scholes, when under the influence of the class A drug and when driving without insurance.

She was banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay a costs, a victim services surcharge and a fine totalling £253.

