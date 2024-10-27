Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old schoolboy has admitted to mugging four other boys for valuables in Wigan.

The youngster from Skelmersdale, who cannot be named, appeared before borough magistrates charged with robbing three males on October 31 last year, stealing iPhones, iPods, trainers and cash and more valuables from another male on November 1 the same year.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis on October 28 2023, having a zombie knife at Wigan bus station on November 2 2023 and a bail breach.

He was given conditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on November 14.