Second sentence as Leigh attacker now admits stalking
Cash Atherton, 46, of Turner Street, Leigh, was last month given a 13-month jail term, suspended for 18 months at Manchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a woman on July 31.
He had been due to stand trial for the offence of intentional strangulation, but the prosecution instead accepted his plea for the lesser charge.
Now he has appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court, having finally admitted to stalking (without fear) a different woman between February 12 and May 1 last year in the South Yorkshire town.
The charge read that he ought to have known that his conduct amounted to the harassment of her in that he made "an obsessive amount of calls, sent a large number of text messages, left 20 voicemails, turned up at her address, followed her to the gym, followed her home and called her via Whatsapp and made Facebook posts directed towards her."
Atherton had initially denied the charge but later changed his plea.
For this offence he was given a 12-week prison term suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 10 days or rehabilitation activities and was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim for five years.
However the bench said that they were suspending his sentence because there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."