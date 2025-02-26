Wigan 35-year-old, who admitted subjecting a woman to domestic abuse for six years, is still on the run from justice after a court no-show last spring.

D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023.

He had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing in May last year after being released on bail, but failed to attend the hearing and so an arrest warrant was issued.

However, at a hearing to update the case this month, the court was told that Smith had so far eluded capture.

It was agreed that the situation would be addressed again in another 12 months’ time if the defendant had not been caught before then.