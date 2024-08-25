Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 38-year-old Wigan man has admitted fiddling his benefits.

David Williams, of Watson Avenue, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions the fact that he was living together with his partner and, in so doing, dishonestly gaining Universal Credit payments between March 11 2021 and April 10 2022.

He also admitted making false claims to the DWP in a telephone call that he had no other source of income when this was not the case and that this was done to receive nine Advanced Universal Credit payments.

He was released on unconditional bail for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and Williams will learn his fate at the same court on November 1.