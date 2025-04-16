Sentence date for car-trashing knifeman
A 61-year-old has admitted to affray, knife possession and causing damage worth thousands of pounds to a car.
But Jeffrey Riley, of Willow Avenue, Tyldesley, denied two charges of threatening Daniel Leck with a blade on Sherwood Avenue, Tyldesley, on June 30 last year.
The vandalism involved damage of £2,668.40 to Mr Leck's Ford Focus car.
A Bolton Crown Court judge adjourned the case until sentencing on May 15.