Sentence date for car-trashing knifeman

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A 61-year-old has admitted to affray, knife possession and causing damage worth thousands of pounds to a car.

But Jeffrey Riley, of Willow Avenue, Tyldesley, denied two charges of threatening Daniel Leck with a blade on Sherwood Avenue, Tyldesley, on June 30 last year.

The vandalism involved damage of £2,668.40 to Mr Leck's Ford Focus car.

A Bolton Crown Court judge adjourned the case until sentencing on May 15.

