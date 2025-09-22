Serial Wigan borough shoplifter menace remanded into custody
A Wigan borough 35-year-old has admitted to being a serial shoplifter.
Jack Mountford-Holding, of Bolton Road in Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to 11 counts of theft - mainly of alcohol along with cigarettes and confectionary - from stores including Tesco, Aldi and Asda.
He also admitted to criminal damage, cocaine possession and a bail breach.
He was remanded into custody until sentencing by Manchester magistrates on October 3.