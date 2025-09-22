Serial Wigan borough shoplifter menace remanded into custody

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan borough 35-year-old has admitted to being a serial shoplifter.

Jack Mountford-Holding, of Bolton Road in Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to 11 counts of theft - mainly of alcohol along with cigarettes and confectionary - from stores including Tesco, Aldi and Asda.

He also admitted to criminal damage, cocaine possession and a bail breach.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing by Manchester magistrates on October 3.

