A shoplifter who targeted a Wigan supermarket twice in one day has been jailed.

Joshua Hughes, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing food from Aldi on May 28, along with failing to surrender to custody at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 6.

He also admitted stealing an electric toothbrush worth £49.99 from Superdrug on August 2.

Wigan justices sentenced him to 17 weeks in prison and told him to pay £186.99 compensation.