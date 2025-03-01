Serial Wigan shoplifter spared new jail term
An infamous Wigan shoplifter has narrowly missed another trip to prison.
Zara Fairhurst, 34, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to stealing £213 worth of items, including plug-in air fresheners, from the Newtown Asda store on November 10 plus chocolate and washing tablets worth £62 from Kitt Green Spar store on January 21.
She was given an eight-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months on the grounds of housing issues and the fact that she had only recently been released from jail.