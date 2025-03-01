An infamous Wigan shoplifter has narrowly missed another trip to prison.

Zara Fairhurst, 34, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit to stealing £213 worth of items, including plug-in air fresheners, from the Newtown Asda store on November 10 plus chocolate and washing tablets worth £62 from Kitt Green Spar store on January 21.

She was given an eight-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months on the grounds of housing issues and the fact that she had only recently been released from jail.