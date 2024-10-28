Serious assault trial date postponed for Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan man accused of a serious attack in early 2022 will only now be tried next spring.

Kris Johnson, 41, of Orrell Hall Close, in Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28 2022.

Most Popular

Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case is being heard at Bolton Crown Court.

But due to a backlog of cases, his trial, which had been scheduled for this month, has been rearranged again and will now take place on March 24 2025.

Johnson is on conditional bail before then.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice