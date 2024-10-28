Serious assault trial date postponed for Wigan man
A Wigan man accused of a serious attack in early 2022 will only now be tried next spring.
Kris Johnson, 41, of Orrell Hall Close, in Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28 2022.
Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case is being heard at Bolton Crown Court.
But due to a backlog of cases, his trial, which had been scheduled for this month, has been rearranged again and will now take place on March 24 2025.
Johnson is on conditional bail before then.