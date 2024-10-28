A Wigan man accused of a serious attack in early 2022 will only now be tried next spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Johnson, 41, of Orrell Hall Close, in Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28 2022.

Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case is being heard at Bolton Crown Court.

But due to a backlog of cases, his trial, which had been scheduled for this month, has been rearranged again and will now take place on March 24 2025.

Johnson is on conditional bail before then.