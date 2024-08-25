Serious assault: Wigan 21-year-old's community punishment

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan 21-year-old who admitted wounding a man has been given a community sentence.

Darryl Weekes, of Spring Grove, Orrell, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 26, 2023.

Standing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he was given an 18-month community punishment which requires him to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.