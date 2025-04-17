Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 45-year-old who caused a man's serious injuries by his bad driving in Cumbria has been sentenced.

Marc Gotheridge, of Pinewood Close, Abram, had previously appeared before Carlisle magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of causing Gilbert Allison serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The defendant was in a Vauxhall Vivaro which was involved in a collision in the village of Kirkby Stephen on June 27 2023.

Attending Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was banned from the road for a year and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.