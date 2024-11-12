Serious stalking charge brought against Wigan man
A Wigan 40-year-old has been accused of terrorising a woman for four months.
John Griffiths, of Bombay Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough justices charged with stalking a named female between April and August last year and causing her serious alarm or distress.
He is alleged to have sent her numerous messages and made threats during that period.
He is separately charged with threatening to smash the windows of her home on August 7 and breaching police bail conditions on November 1.
Griffiths was given conditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 27.