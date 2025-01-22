Sexual harm prevention order breach admitted by Wigan man
A Wigan man has admitted to breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Stephen Knight, 50, of Warrington Road in Abram, had previously stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with failing to provide both a laptop and USB storage device for inspection on July 30, contrary to the terms of an SHPO issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2021.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was told that his trial would begin on September 1 2026.
But at a case management hearing he has now pleaded guilty to the first charge and the second one was dismissed.
The trial was vacated and sentencing will take place on February 17 this year.