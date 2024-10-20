Shop robbery charge brought against Wigan man, 36

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A robbery charge has been brought against a Wigan 36-year-old.

Kieran Woods, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, appeared before Manchester justices to be accused of holding Cheethams Stores on March 30 and stealing £35 worth of alcohol.

He has yet to enter a plea and the case will now be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Woods has been remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance on November 8.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice