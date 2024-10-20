Shop robbery charge brought against Wigan man, 36
A robbery charge has been brought against a Wigan 36-year-old.
Kieran Woods, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, appeared before Manchester justices to be accused of holding Cheethams Stores on March 30 and stealing £35 worth of alcohol.
He has yet to enter a plea and the case will now be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge.
Woods has been remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance on November 8.