Shoplifter admits to stealing gift sets and Advent calendars from Wigan stores
A homeless man has admitted to stealing Christmas gift sets and Advent calendars worth more than £250.
Liam Harris, 32, of no fixed address, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to stealing the calendars worth £54 from a Nisa Local on October 27 and the £200 worth of gift boxes from Robin Park Boots on October 31.
He was released on conditional bail until returning to the same court for sentencing on January 8.