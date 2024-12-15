Shoplifter admits to stealing gift sets and Advent calendars from Wigan stores

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
A homeless man has admitted to stealing Christmas gift sets and Advent calendars worth more than £250.

Liam Harris, 32, of no fixed address, stood before Manchester justices to plead guilty to stealing the calendars worth £54 from a Nisa Local on October 27 and the £200 worth of gift boxes from Robin Park Boots on October 31.

He was released on conditional bail until returning to the same court for sentencing on January 8.

