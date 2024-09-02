Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial Wigan shoplifter has been sent to prison.

Nicky Parr, 39, of Orchard Street, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to four counts of theft: stealing £50 worth of steak from M&S Food on June 12; then snatching items worth between £15 and £20 from B&M Bargains on August 9, 18 and 20.

Sending the defendant to prison for two weeks, they said only a custodial sentence was suitable for someone with a flagrant disregard for people and their property."