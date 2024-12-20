A Wigan shoplifter snatched more than £2,300 worth of goods from his local Sainsbury's in four visits within days of each other.

Mark Seddon, of Greenhey, Orrell, targeted the Marus Bridge supermarket between January 12 and 16 to steal various items including meat and several vacuum cleaners.

Seddon further admitted to stealing chocolates, meat and toiletries worth £250 from a Morrisons Local in August.

He was granted bail until his sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 21, conditional that he sleeps at his home address and does not go to the Sainsbury's store.