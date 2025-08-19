A shoplifting menace from Skelmersdale has been sent to prison after yet more thieving.

This week Stuart Astley was arrested in connection with a string of thefts from B&M and Co-Op stores in Skelmersdale and Up Holland between July 28 and August 7.

He was later charged with three counts of theft from a shop and four counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO)

Last month, he was handed a CBO which prevents him from entering Tawd Valley Retail Park and any B&M store in the UK.

But the 43-year-old of Caister Close, Skelmersdale, was accused by Preston magistrates of flouting this order after he pleaded guilty to the fresh offences and was sentenced to four months in prison.

PC Rebecca Birchall from Lancashire Constabulary’s West Lancashire’s Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Retail crime can have a significant negative impact on businesses, shop staff and our local communities and this action shows just how seriously we are tackling it.

“We will continue to closely monitor those who have been issued Criminal Behaviour Orders and act quickly if they continue offending in our shops so that it feels safe and secure for all those to live, work in and visit West Lancashire.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.