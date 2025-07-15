Shops ban for serial Wigan shoplifter who struck 23 times in 3 months

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
A prolific Wigan thief has been spared an immediate jail term but barred from a host of stores after admitting to no fewer than 23 shoplifting offences.

Jack Beamish snatched well over £1,500 of goods during sprees at local stores including Asda, Tesco, Farmfoods, Next, One Stop, Heron, Nisa Local and B&Q. Items taken, Bolton justices heard, included power tools, women's and men's razors, chocolate, coffee, laundry products, deodorants, electrical goods and wine - all between March and June this year.

Beamish was given a total of 18 weeks in prison but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work and he is banned for two years from entering any businesses on Robin retail park, Gower Street, Cornwallis Road, Poolstock Lane or Pemberton town centre.

