Single Wigan mum avoids road ban after phoning while driving

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
A young Wigan motorist has not been banned from driving despite her latest conviction - making a phone call while driving - took her over the usual disqualification limit.

Borough magistrates listened to mitigating evidence in the case of 28-year-old Katie Arkwright of Ansford Avenue, Abram.

It stated that if she be barred from driving, after going over the 12 penalty point threshold, the single mum would not be able to work and she would not be able to attend hospital appointments with her child who has multiple health issues.

Instead she had six more points put on her licence and she must pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling £264.

The court heard she was caught on her mobile while driving a Ford Focus on Warrington Road on August 26 last year.

