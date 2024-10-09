Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young Wigan motorist has not been banned from driving despite her latest conviction - making a phone call while driving - took her over the usual disqualification limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough magistrates listened to mitigating evidence in the case of 28-year-old Katie Arkwright of Ansford Avenue, Abram.

It stated that if she be barred from driving, after going over the 12 penalty point threshold, the single mum would not be able to work and she would not be able to attend hospital appointments with her child who has multiple health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead she had six more points put on her licence and she must pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling £264.

The court heard she was caught on her mobile while driving a Ford Focus on Warrington Road on August 26 last year.