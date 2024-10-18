Spared jail: community work for Wigan pervert with child abuse library

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
A 46-year-old Wigan man who admitted to downloading hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse has been spared an immediate jail term.

Mark McSharry, of Closebrook Road, Pemberton, had previously appeared before magistrates to plead guilty to making 262 films of child sex assaults which fall into the most serious legal category: A.

He also admitted making 361 category B images and 764 category C images, all between July 27 2021 and September 11 2022.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given an eight-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Mark McSharry admitted to having hundreds of indecent images of children

McSharry must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities while forfeiting the equipment on which the images were found for destruction.

He has also been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time.

