Stalking accusation: Wigan man gets trial date

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

A trial date has been set for a Wigan 44-year-old who denies assaulting and stalking a woman.

Craig Bithell, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on January 27 2024 and to causing her serious alarm or distress by stalking her between January 25 and February 7 2024 by sending her numerous emails.

He has yet to enter pleas but a provisional trial date of November 21 has now been scheduled to take place at Manchester Magistrates' Court before which Bithell remains on conditional bail.

