Stalking an indecent exposure charges denied by Wigan man
A Wigan 54-year-old has denied being a serial flasher.
Gary Simpson, of Balmoral Road in Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to nine charges of indecent exposure in Wigan between July and November last year and that these constituted an act of stalking, causing fear of serious harm.
He was released on unconditional bail until a case management hearing on February 6.
His trial has been scheduled to begin on September 21 2026.