Stalking and assault charges brought against Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 44-year-old has been accused of assaulting and stalking a woman.

Craig Bithell, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on January 27 2024 and to causing her serious alarm or distress by stalking her between January 25 and February 7 2024 by sending her numerous emails.

He has yet to enter pleas but a provisional trial date of May 8 was scheduled at Wigan Magistrates' Court before which time Bithell has been granted conditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice