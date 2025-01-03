Stalking and assault charges brought against Wigan man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan 44-year-old has been accused of assaulting and stalking a woman.
Craig Bithell, of Pepys Place, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on January 27 2024 and to causing her serious alarm or distress by stalking her between January 25 and February 7 2024 by sending her numerous emails.
He has yet to enter pleas but a provisional trial date of May 8 was scheduled at Wigan Magistrates' Court before which time Bithell has been granted conditional bail.