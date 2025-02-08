Stalking and assault charges finally admitted by Wigan man
A Wigan 35-year-old will be sentenced next month after finally confessing to attacking and stalking a woman.
James Haswell, of St David's Crescent in Aspull, had initially denied the charge of causing a named female distress between October 25 and December 16 last year and assaulting her by beating.
But on his latest appearance before borough justices he changed his plea to guilty.
Conditional bail was granted until his sentencing hearing at the same court on March 18.