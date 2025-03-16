Stalking and attack charges admitted by Wigan borough man

A Wigan borough 46-year-old is awaiting sentence at two different after admitting to attacking a local woman and stalking another in South Yorkshire.

Cash Atherton, of Turner Street, Leigh, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman in July on July 31 last year and also to the common assault of a man at the same place a day earlier.

A trial was due to take place at Bolton Crown Court this month but before it could start he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing his victim actual bodily harm to the woman which the prosecution accepted.

He was released on conditional bail until sentencing on April 22 at Manchester Crown Court.

Cash Atherton appeared before Barnsley magistrates to admit stalking a woman in the South Yorkshire town

In a separate case at Barnsley Magistrates' Court, Atherton pleaded guilty to stalking a woman, without causing fear or distress, in the South Yorkshire town between February 12 and May 1 last year.

He had initially denied the charge but changed his plea before it went to trial.

Justices in Barnsley will sentence him for that crime on March 31.

